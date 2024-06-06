This new PC case announced at Computex is a toy collector’s dream

Adding figures to your PC gaming build just got easier, as Cougar reveals its ‘optional mounting’ RGB platform at this year’s annual tech trade show.

Computex 2024 may be soon coming to a close, but its trade show floor is still swarming with new tech. Every recognizable big name in the business is showing off its latest products. One of these is Cougar, the brand best known for its line of PC cases.

Cougar’s own booth is swarming with new products. Brand new gaming chairs by the brand, and as expected, and a series of new PC cases are on full display. The FV270 especially, sets itself apart from the rest, thanks to its RGB figure turntable.

Article continues after ad

Cougar

Incorporating collectible figures and toys into custom gaming rigs isn’t anything new. PC builders have been adding Funko Pops, and Nendoroid figures into their cases for years.

Now, according to Tom’s Hardware, for an extra $25 on top of the already pricey $179 PC case, you can have an actual dedicated spot for your favorite figure.

Article continues after ad

The optional “mounting platform” transforms the front section of the case into a direct viewing platform. A far better alternative to finding a place for your favorite figure without the worry of it being far too close to your bulky graphics card, or hot components.



Thanks to the fish tank style of the FV270, there are plenty of places where people could get a glimpse of the latest figure you want to show off. The platform also features RGB, which matches the PC case’s fans, so your favorite figure likely won’t be too hard to miss.

Article continues after ad

To add the mounting platform to your case, the trade-off is giving up a viable fan spot. However, both the general FV270 and the FV270 RGB, are already packed with angled cooling fans. Each version of the case features 9 fans in total, including a dual 120mm fan setup near the optional mounting platform.