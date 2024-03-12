Tech

RTX 3090 gaming PC gets 35% discount in Amazon deal

Rebecca Hills-Duty
Asus ROG Strix GA35 desktop PCAmazon, Pexels

If you want a good-looking and powerful pre-built gaming desktop, this offer on an Asus ROG Strix gaming PC might be just what you need.

Though the gold standard for PC gaming fans has always been to assemble and build your own PC gaming battlestation, it isn’t always practical to do so. For people in those circumstances, a good prebuilt PC is a good option, especially if you can find a good deal like this Asus ROG Strix GA35, which is currently available on Amazon with 35% off the MSRP.

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 looks great, with a stylish case featuring a tempered glass side panel so you can keep an eye on all the components inside, as well as a flash of RGB on the front fascia. The internals are even more impressive. The Asus ROG Strix GA35 is powered by a Ryzen 9 5900X, an extremely powerful CPU that should be capable of handling pretty much anything you can throw at it.

Graphics are provided by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090. This GPU might be from the previous generation, but it was the top of the line when it was launched and can therefore still provide an exceptional gaming experience that is capable of displaying most current AAA games to a high standard.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 desktop PCAmazon, Pexels

For memory and storage, the Asus ROG Strix GA35 has a whopping 32GB of DDR4 RAM as well as a 1TB SSD drive, which can provide fast loading times for Windows and any games or software. For storing music, video, and other files there is a 2TB HDD, providing an ample amount of space for storing or archiving files that don’t need the swift loading speeds of SSD.

To make setup easier, the Asus ROG Strix GA35 comes along with a ROG Strix Scope keyboard and a ROG Chakram Core gaming mouse.

