Bethesda reveals Starfield post-launch updates: FOV, DLSS, new food option, more

Starfield’s first patch – hotfix 1.7.29 – covers small changes, though future updates will introduce new food options, DLSS support, a FOV Slider, and more.

Despite its widespread acclaim, Starfield launched without the inclusion of a number of expected features. DLSS support is missing to the chagrin of the game’s PC audience, for example. And many found it odd that the title lacks FOV Slider functionality.

Thankfully, Bethesda Game Studios is well aware of the troubles plaguing its latest adventure. While some smaller issues have been tackled in the first hotfix, the more significant shortcomings won’t be addressed for an indeterminate period of time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Starfield patch notes for hotfix 1.7.29

In a message to the community, Bethesda Game Studios unleashed patch notes for Starfield‘s first hotfix and shared its plans for future changes.

The first patch – Update 1.7.29 – goes live on September 13, specifically targeting performance hiccups, stability issues, and a few quest-related troubles.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

1.7.29 patch notes read as follows:

Performance and Stability

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Quests

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.

Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.

Bethesda Softworks

The studio promises that bigger features will be addressed sometime down the line. According to the team, after the September 13 hotfix, users can “expect a regular interval of updates that have top community-requested features,” which include:

Article continues after ad

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food!

Players will especially be pleased to learn of the upcoming FOV and DLSS Support; as of now, though, there’s no word on when these particular Starfield updates will go live.