Some Spotify free users lose access to song lyrics in latest limited test

Spotify is reportedly placing song lyrics behind their premium subscription in a test, making some free users lose access to them.

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has become one of the top music streaming platforms alongside Apple Music, YouTube Music, and others.

The premium subscription gives users the ability to listen to unlimited music without ads, and Spotify offers a variety of other features behind the paywall.

The company is reportedly placing song lyrics behind the subscription in the latest limited test, making some users lose access in the process.

Spotify places song lyrics behind paywall in limited test

In a report by The Verge on September 5, 2023, users began seeing a “Enjoy lyrics on Spotify Premium” message in place of their usual song lyrics in the mobile app.

CJ Stanley, Spotify’s co-head of global communications, gave a statement to the publication revealing that it’s just a limited test and that they don’t have any further news to share.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests, some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning,” CJ said.

“We don’t have any further news to share at this time. In keeping with our standard practices, we’re currently testing this with a limited number of users in a pair of markets.”

It’s unknown how long the test is taking place or where the test market is located, but we’ll be sure to update you if Spotify announces that they’re putting lyrics permanently behind Spotify Premium.

