Save 35% on Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones this Black Friday

Looking to save your ears while out and about? Retailers have discounted Sony’s stunning WH-1000XM4 headphones ahead of Black Friday, and they’re likely to sell out.

Looking for a brand-new set of non-gaming headphones to take with you while out and about? Well, it looks like Best Buy has slapped a healthy discount on the WH-1000XM4 headphones ahead of this year’s Black Friday 2022 sales. You can get up to 35% off this stunning pair of flagship-tier headphones.

Why are the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones so cheap?

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are one of the best pairs of headphones you can buy today. Sony recently released its new version, the WH-1000XM5 earlier this year. Therefore, they are attempting to get rid of the excess stock of the older models, which is potentially why we’re seeing these headphones go for so cheap before Black Friday.

Wondering what all the noise-canceling hype is about? The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones can silence trains, plains, crying children, and almost anything else that you can really think of with ease. It listens to the noise around you and actively blocks those frequencies out. You can also enter a transparency mode just by holding your hand over one of the earcups, which allows you to speak to people without having to remove them from your head.

The differences between the WH-1000XM4 and XM5 are incredibly minimal, aside from design. You’re still going to get top-shelf audio and noise cancellation without having to fork over $300. For the discount that you can currently get, you’d be remiss to miss out on this deal.

Sales on Sony’s noise-canceling headphones are often some of the hottest Black Friday deals that come around every year. Though, that also means that this is the best possible time of year to get yourself a new pair.

