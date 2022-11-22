Get up to $200 off Sony Cameras this Black Friday at Best Buy

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

These Sony cameras are all on sale and fantastic options for budding content creators, or photographers who want a new point-and-shoot.

Sony cameras are solid, all-around devices. They’ve got this great autofocus, as well as a massive array of lenses to upgrade to once you feel a little more comfortable.

The ones on sale across Best Buy might be a little on the pricier side, so we’ve found the ones that would suit a Dexerto audience. These can be great for budding content creators, with the ZV-1 providing a decent video for vlogs.

The Alpha 7C might be in the upper echelons of the price range for some, but these cameras output a cracking image – and make for great video cameras too. They all output HLOG 4K video. When you come to grade or apply any kind of edit to the footage you’ve captured, you shouldn’t destroy the image while tinkering.

Best Buy also has a massive range of lenses on sale too. If the camera body suits your needs, but you want an additional zoom lens or not to go with the kit lens, you can probably find something that fits you better.

We recommend picking up another lens only after you’ve started to reach the point where you need something more. Of course, grabbing a camera and a pancake lens never hurts for those after some street photography.

