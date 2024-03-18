Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal

If you’re looking for a new camera to record vlogs, Amazon has made it easy with a $100 discount on the Sony ZV-1F vlog camera.

Sony’s ZV camera family has some decent cameras for vlogging that don’t cost a lot. The ZV-1F is a great offering from the brand with a compact build and quality sensors. The camera was announced back in 2022 and is currently at its lowest-ever price with a $100 discount on Amazon.

The Sony ZV-1F is heavily aimed at vloggers, featuring a three-capsule mic and a screen for facing-the-camera video creation. It offers 4K video with effective digital stabilization and strong in-camera audio. Amazon may not offer the discount for long, so you might want to snag the deal while you can and start recording your next vlog.

Sony ZV-1F’s vlog-friendly specs

The ZV-1F is a good-looking camera built around the same body style as Sony’s ZV-1. It’s offered in either a black or white finish, with a polycarbonate exterior and a metal-ringed lens. The ZV-1F features a swing-out LCD that serves as both a monitor and a touch control interface. The three-inch screen offers sharpness and shows accurate color, bright enough for outdoor use.

The ZV-1F is powered by the Sony NP-BX1 battery, rated for around an hour of 4K record time, or approximately 360 JPG photos. The battery life may not be the best out there, however, it comes with on-the-go charging support and has a USB-C port for charging.

The camera has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It uses a capable image sensor, a 20MP Type 1 Exmor RS chip, and is limited to producing JPG images. Sony ZV-1F produces sharp wide-angle shots and does well in dim light.

