Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV hits lowest-ever price in Black Friday deal

Fancy a Sony Bravia 4K LED TV? It is now super affordable on Amazon thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal.

Are you eyeing a new premium Sony 4K LED TV during the Black Friday sale? The 55-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV is available at a discount of almost 40% on its original price of $1299.99 on Amazon.

This massive $502 discount on this premium Sony Bravia LED TV brings the effective cost to below $800. So, if you want to grab this crazy Black Friday TV deal, you must act fast, as the discount might only be available while stocks last.

Big on performance, light on your pocket

This Sony Bravia X90K was selling for almost $900 before Black Friday, and while this was an excellent price for this premium TV, the additional discount of $100 makes this deal even sweeter. So, if you have not yet decided, you should act fast.

Sony Bravia X90 is a high-end TV that can be an excellent addition to your home theater setup. It comes equipped with Sony’s XR engine, known to improve images and sound for natural, realistic quality, adjusting to content and environment.

Since it supports Google Play services, you can access various platforms and services, and many games. It is also optimized for PS5 gaming and has features like 4K 120Hz VRR, VRR, ALLM, and eARC support, making it perfect for gaming in your living room.

Other key features, including Dolby Vision HDR, XR Contrast Booster 10, XR Triluminos Pro, and more, which are only available on top-end TVs from Sony, also make this an excellent value for money at this price tag.

