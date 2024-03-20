TCL’s massive 75-inch QLED TV plummets to all-time low in Amazon Spring Sale

Looking for a large TV for your entertainment and gaming needs? Thanks to its size and budget, the TCL Q6 QLED TV could be a perfect fit.

Who doesn’t like watching their favorite movies or playing games on a large display? But this could be costly as most TVs bigger than 65 inches could cost a bomb.

But thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, the 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV is selling at its lowest price for a limited time. After a neat 33% discount, the current retail price is as low as its warehouse or second-hand price.

So, if you want a bright, high-resolution, and massive TV with almost all the latest features, consider getting the TCL Q6 before the end of the sale.

For a shade below $600, you get a 4K QLED TV with a near bezel-less design. The minimal bezels blend the TV into the surroundings, giving a premium look and feel.

The TCL Q6 QLED TV has a massive and bright display with an UltraWide Color Gamut, and a HighBright Direct LED Backlight to produce brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience.

Besides the high-res display, you also get HDR PRO+ technology, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, for immersive and vibrant picture quality.

The TV runs on the Google TV platform and supports all the major streaming platforms, like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It even has Chromecast built-in that allows you to cast content from your handheld devices wirelessly.

Moreover, thanks to features like a 120 Hz refresh rate, Game Accelerator, and AMD FreeSync powered VRR, the TCL Q6 QLED TV is also ideal for gaming and can be hooked to your gaming PC or favorite gaming console.

