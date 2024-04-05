Sonos Roam 2: Price speculation, expected features & more

The Sonos Roam 2 is heavily rumored for release in June 2024, and we’ve gone over all of the leaks and rumors, including release, price, and features speculation.

Sonos headphones might not be the only product set to launch from the brand in the next few months. The company is preparing a successor to its highly successful Roam Bluetooth speaker.

The Sonos Roam 2 will be the company’s smallest and most portable speaker and is poised to boast many new features. It’s also set to come with several tweaks and changes to fix issues with the original model, which is now around three years old.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sonos Roam 2, including the rumored launch date, price, and features. Just note that since the product has not been officially announced, to take all of these rumors with a pinch of salt.

The Sonos Roam 2 is expected to launch in June 2024. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the Sonos Roam 2 might be one of many smart devices from the company. Aside from the headphones, we can also expect a streaming box from Sonos to debut in June.

Just remember that this remains to be rumor, and we will have to wait for the company to confirm official launch details.

Sonos Roam 2: Price speculation

Dexerto

The Sonos Roam 2 could be priced similarly to its predecessor at around $179. There is no clarity on the expected price of Sonos Roam 2. None of the reports we’ve come across hint at the tentative pricing of the upcoming Bluetooth speaker.

That said, since the Roam 2 will feature iterative updates and bug fixes, we do not anticipate a significant price hike. We expect Sonos to retain the price and release the Roam 3 for around $179.

Unless Sonos can offer a significant differentiator, it might be difficult to command a premium for this speaker, so it may also have to discontinue the first-generation Roam speaker.

Sonos Roam 2: Features speculation

Dexerto

The original Sonos Roam is a compact, portable speaker offering up to 10 hours of battery life and many connectivity options. However, we expect that Sonos will push towards longer battery life for the Roam 2.

Additionally, Roam 2 is also expected to come with a touch-panel control similar to the one found on its more premium sibling: The Era 100 and Era 300.

The Sonos Roam 2 might not have all of the features of its flagship siblings, however. Features such as the ability to pair two or more Roam speakers for stereo sound output might be missing here. But, it may also get robust app support, as Sonos is rumored to be making changes to its app.

On the audio performance side, the Roam 2 is also expected to get fine-tuned. While the original Roam was excellent, it was slightly bass-heavy. You can expect these rough edges for a more refined experience.

Last but not least, you can expect the speaker to come in multiple color options like the original Roam but don’t expect too many colorways to be available at launch, as Sonos generally only releases their products in Black and White.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated as we hear more about the rumored product, including where to buy one once pre-orders become available.