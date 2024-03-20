Sonos wireless headphones: Estimated price, rumored specs & more

Sonos is rumored to launch a pair of headphones and other products soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Sonos headphones.

Sonos, known for its Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and multiroom audio devices, has been rumored to introduce several new product categories. These include wireless over-the-ear headphones, a streaming box, and more.

While Sonos’ CEO Patrick Spence has mentioned the new products on various occasions, he hasn’t specified Sonos headphones as the next product.

However, given the current product line-up, releasing a pair of wireless headphones is ideal for the company. Let’s dig deep into what you can expect from the upcoming Sonos headphones, including the tentative release date, expected price, features, and more.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has once again hinted that the company is on track to launch its next product, presumably wireless headphones, before the end of June. He announced that a new product is set to be announced anytime between April-May-June this year.

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, he said, “What we said at our last earnings call in February is that it will be in our fiscal/ And we have no update on that. It continues to be fiscal Q3 from where we are.”

Rumors around the launch date of these headphones have been rife ever since Sonos’ CEO revealed the company’s ambitious plans. Though he didn’t mention a timeline, the new product line was suggested to be announced in 2024.

Initial reports hinted at a launch date closer to the end of the year, which would allow Sonos to target the festive sale period. However, new reports hint that the AirPod Max rival from Sonos could arrive way earlier than expected.

Noted Apple tipster Mark Gurman has hinted that the headphones are slated to launch by the middle of this year in June. He also indicated that software issues pushed the launch a month while the headphones were expected to arrive in April or May.

This, however, is not the first time Sonos had to delay the plans, as the company has been working on these headphones for quite some time. The project was once shelved in 2020, meaning the 2021 launch plans were derailed.

Sonos Wireless headphones: Price rumors

Reports hint that the Sonos headphones could be priced at $449 at launch. Though this would put the headphones out of reach for many users, considering the features they will sport, it has to be priced at a premium.

At this price point, the Sonos over-the-ear headphones will slide into the category of premium headphones. They take on Apple AirPods Max, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, Sony WH-1000XM5, Master & Dynamic M75, and others.

That being said, most companies looking to introduce a new product price their products aggressively and, once they make enough inroads, introduce premium products. However, Sonos has already positioned itself as a premium audio accessory brand that focuses on audio quality and experience, which gives it enough liberty to introduce premium products. It also hopes that being an excellent brand, existing customers will buy the product if enough features keep them tied to the ecosystem.

Sonos Wireless headphones: Design, features & more

Sonos

We’ve come across various reports and regulatory filings that give us an indication of how the upcoming Sonos headphones might look like. However, most premium headphones have large cups that cover your ears with design cues unique to each brand.

A patent filed in 2020 by the company shows over-the-ear headphones with oval-shaped earcups and a headband that goes over the user’s head. While the design looks like a pretty standard affair, the brand-specific customizations, design cues, and the choice of materials could make the headphones unique.

Among the key features of Sonos headphones, you can expect them to have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and Spatial Audio.

Reports also suggest that the headphones could stream audio using Wi-Fi at home. This would result in high-fidelity audio for users who prefer high-resolution audio quality. The headphones are also expected to stream content wirelessly from TVs paired with compatible Sonos soundbars.

You can also expect the Sonos wireless headphones to come with IPX certification for water and dust resistance and an app to customize the audio output according to your choice.

Besides the headphones, Sonos is also rumored to launch a streaming box similar to Apple TV 4K Plus. However, not much is known about it right now.

A recent patent filed with FCC shows that the Sonos headphones might come with oval-shaped earcups. The filing also reveals that the headphones may work with Bluetooth in the 2.4 GHz range and WiFi in the 2.4 and 5 GHz ranges.

This more or less confirms the rumors suggesting that the Sonos wireless headphones would let you stream music over Wi-Fi, and the reports around the issue with its software caused the delay.