Nintendo finally releases new hardware but its not the Switch 2

Nintendo has finally released new hardware for the first time in what seems like forever, but it’s not the Switch 2 that everyone’s been waiting for.

The Nintendo Switch was released back in 2017, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the announcement of a new, faster hybrid console.

Rumors of the Switch successor have swirled around social media throughout 2024, and fans are convinced the console is going to be announced sooner than later.

Nintendo finally revealed its first hardware release in what seems like forever on October 9, 2024, but it’s in the form of a new alarm clock.

Available now for early access to Nintendo Switch Online members in the US and Canada, the Alarmo is Nintendo’s first interactive alarm clock.

“Wake up! Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is available for early access for Nintendo Switch Online members in the US and Canada,” they said in the announcement tweet.

“This interactive alarm clock lets you set a time and select from 35 scenes from across 5 Nintendo titles. More titles to be added later!”

You can choose scenes from five different Nintendo titles – Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure. After choosing your favorite one, a character from that game will appear on the screen.

When the alarm goes off, another character will appear as the sound gets louder. If you hit snooze, your alarm will get more intense and the “visitor” will turn into someone more persuasive. On the website, Nintendo uses Peach and Bowser as examples of these visitors.

Shortly after the announcement, fans flooded social media with their thoughts and many of them are both confused and ready to buy Alarmo. Others, however, made it clear that it wasn’t the hardware news they wanted.

Of course, the hardware news they want is a reveal of the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2. According to rumors, the next-gen hybrid console will be released sometime in 2025 with a reveal a few months beforehand.