Secretlab reveals final Lamborghini chair release, but good luck getting one

Secretlab has revealed the final release of the Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition chair, making just 50 of them available on August 3.

Over the last few years, Secretlab has offered a variety of chairs designed around limited-edition collaborations with brands like Naruto, Overwatch, Valorant, and more.

One of the more sought-after collabs, though, has been the Secretlab Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition chair that’s only been made available in limited waves, so far.

Secretlab is set to make the Lamborghini chair available one more time, but good luck getting your hands on one.

Secretlab has announced that the final release of the Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition chair will take place on August 3, 2023, at 12 PM Eastern time.

Be prepared if you’re looking to make a purchase before it goes away forever, as Secretlab is making 50 of these chairs available for users to buy.

Crafted with a custom carbon fiber headrest and super-soft Alcantara fabric, Secretlab’s partnership with Lamborghini is likely going to be the most popular chair ever offered by the company.

Unfortunately, due to its popularity and limited quality, it’s going to be nearly impossible to get ahold of the Secretlab Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition chair.

Secretlab/Lamborghini

For those looking to buy a chair, there are plenty of other options available from Secretlab as well as other companies.

Logitech G and Herman Miller collaborated back in 2022 to create the Vantum gaming chair, which brings Herman Miller’s knowledge in ergonomics into a cheaper product alongside one of gaming’s most popular names.

We absolutely loved the M9 ergonomic chair from Mavix as well, which gives you rollerblade-style wheels and ultimate comfort all day in a super high-quality package. You can buy the M9 straight from Mavix.

Of course, there is also the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 that we called the “Lamborghini of Gaming Chairs,” in our review as the adjustable lumbar support and high-quality build absolutely blew us away. You can buy the Titan Evo 2022 straight from Secretlab.

We can’t call it the Lamborghini now that Secretlab has actually launched a chair with the branding, but it’s definitely worth the purchase.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.