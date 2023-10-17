Save an enormous 44% on this killer Samsung OLED 4K TV

Amazon currently has a deal that has slashed a whopping 44% off a 2023 Samsung OLED TV bringing it to its lowest price.

In a deal that puts most of October’s Prime Day to shame, Amazon has reduced this fantastic 65-inch Samsung OLED 4K TV by 44%. According to our tracking and available data, this makes it the lowest price it’s ever been.

Sporting an OLED panel, you’ll get incredibly crisp images, with incredible contrast and fantastic blacks. This is all backed by Samsung’s Quantum HDR tech, which optimizes each image that appears on the screen. You’ll never be able to watch a scene at night the same way again.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It also supports 144Hz for those that want to game at a high refresh rate through their PC, or up to 120Hz on consoles.

Whether you’re watching a new movie, or sitting down to play some games, Samsung’s OLED offerings have been great so far. The images are rich, and the interconnectivity with the rest of your devices through the OS makes streaming a breeze. No support for a particular device? The built-in app store will probably have a solution for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Of course, it doesn’t just stop at the 65-inch model, with 16% off the larger 75-inch and 33% off the 55-inch models.

Article continues after ad

If you feel like boosting your entertainment center all in one go, Amazon is also offering some bundles with soundbars. The higher up you go, the more pieces you get to build out a surround sound system too. This tops out at 39% off with the Q700C which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.

The Samsung S90C is included in the 2023 model for Samsung’s roster of TVs this year, launching in May. Seeing a TV drop this far down in price this soon is quite the deal indeed.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.