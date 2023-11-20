Save a huge $400 off the M2 Pro MacBook Pro before Black Friday

Best Buy has slashed the M2 Pro-equipped MacBook Pro’s price by $400, making it a tempting deal ahead of the Black Friday.

Black Friday is approaching, but you don’t have to wait to get massive savings on your favorite electronics. There have already been solid discounts on many devices, including Apple MacBooks. If you missed those, Best Buy has you covered with this M2 Pro MacBook Pro deal.

The M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro is currently available on Best Buy with a massive $400 discount. This is your golden chance to get a top-tier laptop without spending a fortune.

M2 Pro MacBook Pro is a powerhouse

Apple / Pexels

Best Buy is selling the 512GB SSD version of the M2 Pro MacBook Pro with a $400 discount. The laptop is offered in Space Gray color with 16GB of RAM.

This device is a powerhouse, outperforming most other laptops in its class, and comes close to matching the performance of the M3 Pro MacBook Pro. If you’re a demanding user who regularly handles intensive tasks like video editing or coding, this high-spec version is the perfect choice for you.

The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is perfect for viewing content, and the 1600-nits peak brightness makes the laptop easy to use outdoors. Apple also promises a solid battery life on the device.

The MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip can last up to 12 hours of web browsing or up to 18 hours of video playback.

There’s also Wi-Fi 6E, up from Wi-Fi 6, and an HDMI connection that supports 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. All in all, the M2 Pro MacBook Pro is a complete package and you might not want to skip this deal.

