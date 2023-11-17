M1 MacBook Air drops to historic low price in early Black Friday Amazon deal

Amazon is offering a whopping $250 discount on the M1 MacBook Air, bringing its price to a historic low.

Black Friday has arrived early on Amazon, bringing massive discounts on various electronics. From Beats Studio 3 headphones and Zelda MicroSD cards to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5, there are tempting deals to explore. Apple products have also joined the party, with the M1 MacBook Air currently available at a historically low price.

Released in 2020, the MacBook Air packs a powerful processor into an incredibly lightweight and thin design. This laptop is an excellent value, especially if you can find it at a discounted price. It won’t let you down in terms of performance, and its Retina display is also great for enjoying content.

M1 MacBook Air is incredible value at this price

MacBook Air with M1 chip typically retails for $999, but Amazon is currently offering the device for a whopping $250 off. This marks the steepest discount we’ve ever seen on this Apple laptop.

The laptop remains highly relevant in 2023, even with the introduction of the M3 MacBooks. Its thin and lightweight design makes it exceptionally portable, while the M1 chip delivers ample power for handling most everyday tasks and even demanding workloads like editing and programming.

If you prefer watching movies and shows, its 13-inch Retina Display won’t disappoint you. The device is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback. You also get two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports on the laptop.

This deal won’t last forever, so be sure to move quick if you want to save a bundle.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.