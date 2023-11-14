Sony’s best value noise-cancelling headphones get huge discount before Black Friday
Fancy getting a premium pair of headphones? The Sony WH-100 XM4 is still one of the best wireless headphones you can get, and they’ve become even more affordable.
If you’re looking for one of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones but do not want to spend a fortune, then look at the Sony WH-1000XM4s.
Though Sony has already launched the WH-1000XM5 sometime back, the previous model is still absolutely excellent. They’re on sale ahead of Black Friday, and WH-1000XM4s are still worth every penny you spend on them.
Available at just $264, the WH-1000XM4s are at a fantastic price. While these headphones were launched a few years back, their feature set is still almost unparalleled when compared to the competition’s modern mid-range or higher-end products.
Value for money premium wireless headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM4’s highlight features are its incredible audio quality, customizable EQ, and excellent noise cancellation. These headphones are light in weight and highly comfortable for long hours, thus dishing out a great listening experience.
Besides, as they are equipped with Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing technology, they’re your ideal partner if you clock airmiles faster than anyone else.
The WH-1000XM4s are great at noise cancellation, and to date, only a few headphones are better than these. Equipped with 40mm drivers, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are known to pump balanced audio into your ears.
Powering all these features is a massive battery pack that offers 30 hours of juice and fast charging that can refill the battery within minutes.
