Sony’s best value noise-cancelling headphones get huge discount before Black Friday

Fancy getting a premium pair of headphones? The Sony WH-100 XM4 is still one of the best wireless headphones you can get, and they’ve become even more affordable.

If you’re looking for one of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones but do not want to spend a fortune, then look at the Sony WH-1000XM4s.

Though Sony has already launched the WH-1000XM5 sometime back, the previous model is still absolutely excellent. They’re on sale ahead of Black Friday, and WH-1000XM4s are still worth every penny you spend on them.

Available at just $264, the WH-1000XM4s are at a fantastic price. While these headphones were launched a few years back, their feature set is still almost unparalleled when compared to the competition’s modern mid-range or higher-end products.

Value for money premium wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4’s highlight features are its incredible audio quality, customizable EQ, and excellent noise cancellation. These headphones are light in weight and highly comfortable for long hours, thus dishing out a great listening experience.

Besides, as they are equipped with Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing technology, they’re your ideal partner if you clock airmiles faster than anyone else.

The WH-1000XM4s are great at noise cancellation, and to date, only a few headphones are better than these. Equipped with 40mm drivers, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are known to pump balanced audio into your ears.

Powering all these features is a massive battery pack that offers 30 hours of juice and fast charging that can refill the battery within minutes.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.