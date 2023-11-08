Samsung to launch a more budget-friendly Galaxy foldable in 2024

Samsung is reportedly working on a mid-range foldable lineup, expected to debut in 2024 with a lower price tag than the standard Galaxy Z foldables.

Samsung made foldable phones popular with its Galaxy Z line. However, despite their popularity, foldables are still being adopted at a slower rate than regular smartphones. In addition to concerns about durability, the high price tag is likely what’s deterring many buyers from purchasing a foldable device.

Samsung understands this and might announce a new series of Galaxy foldables in 2024 that will not cost you a fortune.

Samsung foldables could get cheaper next year

The current Samsung folding phones come with exorbitant price tags. To give you an idea, the latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799 while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 costs $999. This isn’t just a Samsung phenomenon; the Google Pixel Fold matches the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s price, while the OnePlus Open is slightly cheaper at $1,699.

However, a TrendForce report suggests Samsung is working to bring the price of its foldables down.

“Samsung is planning to bring foldable phones to the mid-range market next year, further reducing price barriers and making foldable phones more accessible to a broader range of consumers,” claims the report citing industry sources.

The report doesn’t say whether the mid-range foldables would be book-style like the Galaxy Z Fold or clamshells like the Galaxy Z Flip. It’s possible Samsung will offer both types, as the company has done with its high-end foldables.

Samsung will need to make some significant cost reductions in order to bring down the price of its mid-range foldable phones. This could mean using a less powerful processor, a lower-quality display, or removing waterproofing altogether. However, it’s still good news for those who want to try the new form factor.

