Samsung phones could get massive gaming upgrade with FSR 2

Samsung Galaxy phones could get a serious gaming boost with AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR) — a technology that upscales your graphics while you play games.

Apple packed the new iPhone 15 with solid gaming features, including upscaling and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. And it seems Samsung doesn’t want its Galaxy smartphones to fall behind.

According to leaker Tech Revue, future Samsung phones might get support for AMD’s FSR 2 alongside ray tracing. Samsung may team up with AMD and Qualcomm to bring this tech to its phones. Interestingly, it is aiming to compete with Nvidia’s DLSS.

Samsung is teaming up with AMD & Qualcomm

Samsung

Gaming on Samsung phones has improved with the Galaxy S23 lineup. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip inside the phones offers a balanced performance without getting too hot. The addition of features like FSR 2 will only make things better for mobile gamers itching to play Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, and more.

You might know that FSR is a type of rendering technique that boosts framerates in games and enables quality high-resolution gaming. AMD pitches it against Nvidia’s DLSS tech, which only works on RTX GPUs.

In essence, FSR is a PC-grade technology, so Samsung bringing it to its phones could be a game-changer. We don’t know how FSR 2 will work on smartphones yet, and there is no official confirmation from any of the companies involved.

If this turns out to be true, you could see the Galaxy S24 series incorporating the gaming technology. Samsung is expected to debut new handsets in January, if past trends are any indication.

The new flagship series could include the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, all powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC or Exynos 2400.