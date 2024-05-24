Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim rumored to launch alongside Galaxy S25

Samsung may have yet another foldable phone in the works which is expected to launch early next year.

Samsung may have canceled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE; however, the company may still be readying another foldable phone to launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup.

According to display market analyst Ross Young, this new device may sport a bigger display than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, but may still be priced similarly.

Young further states that the display shipments for this device are expected to begin in Q4 2024, and Samsung may aim for a Q1 2025 launch. If true, the launch date may coincide with the release of the Galaxy S25 lineup.

While Young held back the foldable and cover display dimensions, he suggested that this new phone may be named Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

Interestingly, Ross did not rule out the possibility of this phone being called Z Fold 6 Ultra. However, an Ultra version is generally priced higher than the regular variant, and the lack of S Pen support also suggests that it may not be a top-tier device.

This is not the only rumor of a slimmer Galaxy foldable phone we’ve heard. Another report suggests that Samsung may have both a Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Flip 6 Slim in the works. The report further says that the Fold 6 Slim may carry the model name Q6 Slim, while the B6 Slim could be the Flip 6 Slim’s model name.

Though it is possible to trim down the thickness of the regular Z Fold device by removing S Pen support, making the Z Flip slimmer could be a challenge as it already ships without a digitizer layer. How Samsung might navigate around this design challenge remains to be seen, as the device is yet to be officially confirmed.