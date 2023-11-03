Retailer accidentally discounts M3 MacBook Pro by $200

Adorama, a US retailer, might have tipped its hand for upcoming Black Friday deals on MacBook Pros with M3 chips.

Apple took the wraps of its new MacBook Pro lineup earlier this week at its “Scary Fast” event. Powered by the latest M3 silicon underneath, these latest MacBooks bring a serious leap in performance.

You will be able to buy the M3 MacBook Pros starting November 7 and if you are worried about the exorbitant price tags, Adorama might have had you sorted. The retailer accidentally set the price with a $200 discount off the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Adorama accidentally discounts M3 MacBook Pro

Nearly all configurations of the M3 Pro models were eligible for the discount. This included the 14- or 16-inch model, choosing beefier storage, getting more RAM, or selecting from a higher-core chipset.

However, with our experience in retail behind us, especially in e-commerce, it’s possible this deal might strike back with Black Friday coming up. Someone clearly pressed the wrong button.

To start, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage was available for $1,399.00, reduced from $1,599.00. The 14-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD is now priced at $2,999.00, down from $3,199.00.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Adorama was also offering a $200 discount on every 16-inch model, allowing you to purchase the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 512GB storage for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00, or opt for the 1TB variant at $3,299.00.

Article continues after ad

These are only some of the discounted models. You can choose from a variety of options, but only if you’ve signed up for Adorama’s VIP rewards account. Once you’re signed up, visit the rewards page, and you’ll see the discounts.

Article continues after ad

Not all is lost though, as Adorama is currently selling at a deep discount, some M1 Pro MacBooks. These are still absolutely viable, and at the shrunk price, it’s still a steal. Over on B&H, you can still grab an M1 Max with $1900 off.

M3 chips offer a bunch of new upgrades over the M2 generation. You get a brighter display, a slightly better battery, a new color, and more.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.