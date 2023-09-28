Reddit will now force you to use targeted ads in latest change

Reddit is planning to pull any option to opt out of its targeted advertising on the site in a new update.

After weeks of scrutiny after locking off its previously free API, and facing a massive community backlash, Reddit is planning yet another move.

Following on from the plan to pay qualifying users for earning Reddit Gold, the company is now set to remove the optional setting for targeted advertisements.

On top of this, Reddit is combining the toggles that would usually allow you to turn off targeted advertising. Targeted advertising utilizes the data you give websites permission to use, often seen in the cookies menu now littering most of the internet.

Sites like Reddit will then use this data to serve you adverts related to the way you use the site. Visiting tech subreddits a lot? You’ll probably see more gaming and PC-focused adverts coming up as you browse.

Reddit has said that removing the option doesn’t mean that you’ll see more ads across the site, however.

Reddit plans to scrap opt-out options for targeted ads

In a blog post, the platform stated:

“Reddit requires very little personal information, and we like it that way. Our advertisers instead rely on on-platform activity—what communities you join, leave, upvotes, downvotes, and other signals—to get an idea of what you might be interested in.”

To combat unwanted ads, Reddit will introduce a simpler way to turn off particular categories. This could include gambling, pregnancy, or other topics that could cause unwanted stress. However, Reddit doesn’t promise this will filter everything out.

The most interesting part of this is that the company has stated it won’t take effect in every country. While it’s clear this will hit the US, it’s unknown how it’ll be accepted in Europe.

The EU is the prime reason why we now have a larger focus on cookies and data, as legislation like GDPR prevents a lack of choices in what data can be taken from citizens without consent.