Ex-Reddit employee files lawsuit after allegedly being fired for taking medical leave

A former Reddit employee has filed a lawsuit against the company after they allegedly fired her for poor performance the day she returned from medical leave.

Subreddits on the platform, however, recently grouped together in protest after the company revealed massive price hikes to its API that saw most third-party apps closing their doors.

Reddit has found themselves in a pickle yet again, as an ex-employee filed a lawsuit against the company after she was allegedly terminated for her lackluster performance the day she came back from being on medical leave.

Reddit hit with lawsuit from ex-employee

As reported by The San Francisco Standard, former Reddit accountant Jamie Lee filed a lawsuit against the internet company on August 28, 2023.

In the lawsuit, Jamie said that when she told her supervisor Sung Hwang about the medical leave of absence, her boss pushed back and complained about how Lee would be missing a meeting in Los Angeles and the company would be making “crucial decisions” while she was gone.

Lee claims that after returning from her leave on November 18, 2022, she was fired by the same boss for “poor performance” on that same day.

The complaint also mentions that Hwang had given Lee really good performance reviews and even gave Jamie her “highest raise” one month prior.

In total, Jamie Lee has listed nine complaints against Reddit that include various ADA and FMLA issues as well as defamation.

We’ll be sure to update you if we hear anything else about this lawsuit, but in the meantime, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news stories.