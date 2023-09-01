Twitch streamer fined by gambling authority for promoting illegal gambling site

An unnamed Danish Twitch streamer has been fined over $1,000 as the Danish gambling authority cracked down on unauthorized gambling sites.

Gambling has been becoming more and more popular on streaming sites, but also more controversial. This has prompted streamers like Dafran and Adin Ross to move over to Kick in order to gamble.

Twitch itself has attempted to crack down on unlicensed gambling specifically in the US, banning a number of sites that were popular with streamers and sponsorships.

Now, a Danish streamer, whose name was kept anonymous, has been fined over $1,000 for gambling on an unlicensed website in the country.

Twitch streamer fined over gambling promotion

In a report released on August, 30, Danish gambling authority “Spillemyndigheden” revealed that they had fined a Twitch streamer for illegal gambling.

Spillemyndigheden said that the streamer had been advertising gambling sites that don’t have a Danish gambling license, which is illegal.

This resulted in the police and Danish authorities determining that the streamer had “violated the law.” They fined the anonymous streamer DK 10,000, roughly $1,500 USD.

But streamers are worried that this case could set a precedent for advertising gambling on Twitch, as “it is the first time the Danish Gambling Authority has reported a streamer in a case on illegal gambling advertisement.”

Furthermore, Gambling streams have been a source of controversy for both streaming platforms and streamers themselves. Recently, popular streamer DNP3 revealed that gambling streams left him with a “severe gambling addiction” and “completely broke.“

In related news, Twitch has also said that it prohibits CS:GO skin gambling sites on the platform.