Twitch streamer STPeach announces pregnancy with husband Jay Chae

Twitch streamer STPeach has revealed she is expecting her first child with her husband, Jay Chae, garnering attention from “pissed-off incels”.

Lisa Vannatta, who goes by ‘STPeach’ on Twitch, has amassed over 1.2 million followers on the platform. She is known for gaming streams in which she is dressed in revealing cosplay — something that has previously resulted in various account bans.

Earlier this year in August, STPeach announced that she had decided to quit content creation for “lewd” platforms, such as OnlyFans. The streamer said her “Mental health, happiness, relationships with family, friends, and God” had all improved since the decision.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nearly two months later a second big announcement has been made: STPeach is expecting her first child with her husband, Jay Chae.

Apologizing for her recent absence from Twitch on stream, STPeach shared the news by sneakily asking her viewers if they wanted to see a “new overlay” she had made.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The overlay then popped up, reading “We’re pregnant” and “Baby coming April 2024”. Chae held up photos of the couple’s ultrasound, with STPeach admitting “It’s been so hard keeping this secret”.

Article continues after ad

The gender of the child is currently unknown, STPeach telling viewers, “We find out on Sunday.” The announcement was also made on Twitter, where many fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple.

Article continues after ad

However, not all reactions to the announcement were positive. A Reddit thread surrounding the news attracted “pissed-off incels”, with one person writing, “Somebody needs to break out the horny hose and give the comment section a soaking, Jesus Christ.”

We wish the couple all the best for their journey into parenthood. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.