PS5 Pro specs leak & it could rival powerful PCs

Sony’s rumored PS5 Pro could rival desktop PCs as leaks claim that the console could be as powerful as high-end PC graphics cards.

It’s not been long since the release of the PS5 Slim, but rumors of a more powerful PS5 Pro are still whistling in the wind. According to a report via Videocardz, we could expect desktop-level performance from Sony’s rumored souped-up PlayStation 5.

There is a blend of reports coming in, however, the latest suggests that the PS5 Pro, also known as Project Trinity, will feature a brand-new N4P TSMC node, based on AMD’s Zen 2 cores, as seen on the original PS5. However, clock speeds could be boosted up to 4.4GHz, and the graphics architecture could also receive a huge boon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Leakers disagree on the number of compute units featured on the PS5 Pro, some claim there are 60 of 64 available, while others claim there are slightly fewer.

If leaker Kepler is correct, and the PS5 Pro ends up using 60 compute units, this could translate to 3840 Stream Processors. This might be the most likely rumor, as this directly mirrors the configuration of the AMD RX 7800 XT, which we reviewed earlier this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

PS5 Pro APU could blend the latest tech

Since it’s on a new TSMC node, and sporting an RDNA 3 graphics chip, the PS5 Pro could have a big jump in performance when it comes to ray-traced workloads. A leaker on Resetera claims that RT improvements from the upcoming RDNA 4 architecture are being implemented into the PS5 Pro, meaning that you could get a significant jump in performance when compared to the standard PS5 hardware.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Speculation claims that we could see the PS5 Pro land in November 2024. But, just remember to take all of these leaks and claims with a pinch of salt, until Sony officially announces the console themselves.