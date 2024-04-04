PowerColor unveils gorgeous Sakura-themed graphics cards

PowerColor has unveiled a new edition of its Hellhound RX 7800 XT graphics card, featuring an all-white design with Sakura flower accents.

Building an ideal cute and cozy gaming PC has never been more accessible. Especially when there’s a never-ending supply of uniquely designed PC cases, and parts, to make up the bulk of your adorable custom build. Even graphics cards like the Hellhound RX 7800 XT by PowerColor have new variants perfectly suited for any cute custom gaming PC.

The Hellhound RX 7800 XT Sakura Edition graphics card is the latest graphics card released by PowerColor. The uniquely themed card is based on the Hellhound Radeon RX 7800 XT, yet instead of an all-black colorway, it features an all-white design with pink Sakura blossom flower accents.

According to PowerColor, the limited edition graphics card comes with an all-white PCB, white heatsink, and white cooler design as a “dedication to its theme.” The cherry blossom theme continues further with its pink 3-fan design, which features LED lighting in three modes, ‘Pink Blossom’, ‘Pure White’, and an off setting if you’re not a fan of flashy lights.

The main attraction to this limited edition GPU comes down to the backplate which features a design of flowing Sakura blossom petals. The gorgeous custom design is even replicated on the box itself.

Yet, while the GPU looks the part, the Sakura Edition card is essentially just a typical Radeon RX 7800 XT. Similar to the all-black version of the card, it comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, with a 2520 MHz boost clock speed, and is equipped with two PCIe 8-pin power connectors.

Two versions of the Hellhound RX 7800 XT Sakura graphics card have been announced, one ‘Limited Edition’ featuring the matching box design and VGA bracket, and one without. If you want to add it to your cute custom rig, according to PowerColor, it won’t be long until they’ll be available for NA customers.