PlayStation Portal emulation exploit patched following discovery

After reporting an exploit that enabled PSP emulation on the PlayStation Portal, the team behind the mod says it’s been patched in the latest update.

Back in February 2024, Andy Nguyen, a prolific PlayStation modder, revealed that he and his team had gotten a PSP emulator running on the PlayStation Portal through an unknown exploit.

At that time, Nguyen said there was no release planned for the future and that there was still a large amount of work to be done.

Now, just weeks later, the project appears to be dead as Nguyen says they “responsibly reported the issues to PlayStation” and the exploit has been patched in the latest PS Portal software update.

“We responsibly reported the issues to PlayStation. Bugs are fixed on 2.06,” he said in a tweet.

Users weren’t happy with the fact that the team reported the exploit to Sony, prompting a bit of backlash in the comments. Nguyen responded with their reasoning, mentioning that it would get patched if they released it without saying anything.

“No idea why you folks cry about the disclosure. If we just released [it] to the public, do you think Sony would just leave it unpatched?” he said.

“Reporting vs. not reporting is only a few weeks of difference.”

It’s unknown whether or not Nguyen and the team will continue to work on getting the PSP emulator running on the device again, but we’ll be sure to update you if any discoveries are made.