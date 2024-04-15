OnePlus’s rumored flip phone could beat Samsung thanks to this rare feature

A leak on the Chinese social media platform Weibo suggests that OnePlus has a flip phone in the works with a telephoto camera.

Leaker Smart Pikachu claims OnePlus might be working on a flip phone with a telephoto camera and macro capabilities (via Android Authority). So far, no other flip phone on the market includes this camera, except for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, which is only available in India and a few other South Asian markets.

Samsung’s flip phones usually come with a dual camera setup that includes a main camera and an ultrawide. For instance, the Z Flip 5 brings a 12MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide. Even the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to retain the same camera setup.

Article continues after ad

A telephoto camera will give OnePlus a serious edge in the flip phone segment, which is not exactly known for good camera systems. The company’s last foldable, the OnePlus Open debuted at a lower price than the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5 with better features, a more reliable hinge, and an impressive display.

Article continues after ad

If a OnePlus Flip phone launches globally, it would likely be a rebranded Oppo flip phone (the OnePlus Open is also a rebranded Oppo phone). Since Oppo’s latest flip phone, the Oppo Find N3 Flip, was announced last year, the rumored OnePlus flip could be a rebranded Oppo Find N5 Flip, expected to launch later this year. Just note that they’re skipping the Find N4 Flip since the number four is considered unlucky in China.