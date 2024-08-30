Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition tipped to boast powerful camera upgrade

Samsung will likely release a premium version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable phone in select markets in September, sporting an upgraded camera with a 200MP sensor.

It was rumored that Samsung would release three foldable phones this year. However, the South Korean smartphone maker only released two regular foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event, with a third device notably absent.

This device was previously rumored to be called “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” or “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra.” According to renowned leaker Evan Blass this upcoming smartphone will be called Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Article continues after ad

Samsung

Blass also confirmed that this new foldable phone will sport a 200MP wide-angle camera capable of 2x optical zoom. Interestingly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra uses an Isocell HP2 sensor for its 200MP main camera. Samsung might use the same sensor in the upcoming foldable device.

Moreover, according to Blass, this new foldable phone will be 11mm thick, which is only 1.1mm thinner than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Article continues after ad

He further revealed that the device would have an 8-inch primary foldable display while the secondary display would measure 6.5 inches.

Article continues after ad

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young has also confirmed the camera specifications. Young’s tweet mentions the camera and says that production will likely start in September, with “most of the volume going to China.”

Samsung

Young also revealed that to tackle the screen crease, Samsung will use Ultra-Foldable Glass (UFC) instead of Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) over the foldable OLED screen. Unlike UTG, UFC is uneven and is slightly thicker all around while thinner near the crease. This makes the display durable and scratch-resistant without impacting the folding or unfolding process.

Article continues after ad

According to another report, this additional foldable phone, codenamed Q6A, will likely debut in limited regions like South Korea and China. The phone is said to be called W25 in China, while the South Korean name remains unknown.

Article continues after ad

Apart from a slightly bigger display and better cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is said to feature a titanium frame but will lack S Pen support.