RTX 50-series graphics cards might not hit until 2025

Regular hardware leaker Kopite took to X/Twitter to say he’s not expecting Nvidia to launch their next-gen graphics cards until 2025.

The RTX 50-series, dubbed Blackwell, was expected to debut later this year. Since launching the RTX 20-series, Nvidia has often launched the flagship GPU around September or October. This would break from the release pattern originally imagined.

Responding to VideoCardz’s question asking Kopite what changed, tech outlet RedGaming Tech divulged what they’d heard.

“I didn’t get specifics. One source told me GDDR7 supply was a concern, but others pooped on that.

“I just know that several folks told me Q4 was the original release…”

They then also state that only one or two of their sources think a 2024 launch will happen.

Nvidia has only just managed to get a handle on its GPU supply. The crypto market has mostly deserted the need for large-scale graphics card setups. It also has plenty of supply, indicating recovery from the 2020 electronics shortage.

However, Nvidia hasn’t reduced the pricing and has either increased or kept it the same.

The RTX 40-series has been lauded for its next-generation capabilities like Frame Generation. However, the cards haven’t made much of an impact in terms of raw performance without the assist.

Moore’s Law is Dead, another leaker, has mentioned that the performance of the RTX 50-series might not be as impressive as previous generations.

Blackwell has apparently had an estimated $10 billion spent on it already. While Nvidia’s focus is on artificial intelligence – and battling the Biden administration – its CEO has stated that they won’t forget about games.

We previously reported that Nvidia did announce whatever is next could land in 2025. Blackwell’s name wasn’t known at the time, but Nvidia did state to expect “Ada Lovelace Next” in 2025.

However, if Blackwell did slip to 2025, this would be a year since Nvidia launched its RTX 40-series Super cards. We might potentially see more at CES, as the company usually hosts a keynote at the Las Vegas event.