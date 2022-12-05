Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut reportedly coming this month to battle AMD

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

The RTX 4080 might get a price cut soon in order to compete with the pricing of AMD’s upcoming RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX, according to MyDrivers.

We’ve already reported that the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 have received slight price cuts in the EU & UK. However, according to MyDrivers, whose sources state that Nvidia could be preparing its existing RTX 40-series graphics cards for a price cut. This is something that we noted in our RTX 4080 review since the MSRP is extremely high when compared to previous-generation GPUs.

AMD then announced their RDNA 3 graphics cards, which are both available for under $1000, with the performance expected to almost match the RTX 4080 in many scenarios. With the release of the RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX, it is possible that Nvidia is attempting to try to make the RTX 4080 slightly more affordable to users.

Mysterious pricing

The article on MyDrivers also states that the RTX 4080 will increase in supply significantly, to almost four or five times the number of RTX 4090s produced. However, with the pressure on Nvidia coming from AMD, it’s likely that they will attempt to relieve that with a price cut.

The article states that we should see the price cut around December 15, which is when AMD plans to release their RDNA 3 GPUs. However, we do not know the extent of the price cuts. Though, it’s very unlikely to imagine that the RTX 4080’s price will be significantly cut to match the RX 7900 XTX.

MyDrivers also states that the sales volume of the RTX 4080 after launch has been “bleak”, so hopefully a strategic price cut will not only make it more competitive but also give users another option for a high-performance GPU around the $1000 mark.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Nvidia potentially make this move to save the RTX 4080’s market share.