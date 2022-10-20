Nvidia RTX 4070 render shows off Founders Edition cooler

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 has been a hotbed of rumor, and we’ve since got our first-ever look at a leaked render of the upcoming GPU, including more on the Ampere oversupply crisis.

The RTX 4070 is poised to be the undoubtedly popular successor to the well-received RTX 3070. The Ampere card managed to deliver 2080 Ti-like performance in an affordable package. However, according to the latest rumors, the story might be slightly different.

In a video by Moore’s law is Dead, he shows off more details about how the RTX 4080 12GB’s original configuration will not appear as an Nvidia RTX 4070. Their sources also mentioned that the memory configuration might remain the same, however, it may feature fewer CUDA cores than the 4080 12GB.

It’s likely that it may reappear as an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, however, this is purely speculation, and manufacturers currently have no details on any specifications of the RTX 4070 Ti.

A flow-through Founders Edition

The video also showcases fanmade renders, based on images of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Founders Edition cooler. Interestingly, Nvidia has chosen a flow-through design for the cooler, marking a change from the RTX 3070’s dual-fan layout. It also appears that there will be larger fans included, which will allow the cooler to shift more air at a slower RPM, meaning less noise.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 looks a lot like the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, but in a compact two-slot design. A far cry from the RTX 4090’s enormous triple-slot design.

However, it’s likely that we will see more from the Nvidia RTX 4070 next year at CES. We believe that the GPU will be released in early 2023. However, we’re still waiting on more rumors of finalized specifications.

Nvidia throttling Lovelace supply as Ampere overstock continues

Nvidia continues to limit shipments of RTX 40-series stock in order to push people toward purchasing Ampere GPUs. According to Moore’s Law is Dead, Nvidia hopes this crisis will be over by the end of Q1 2023.

The source also states that Ampere cards are still “hopelessly overflowing warehouses”. Nvidia will continue to deploy the strategy until GA102 chips are all sold out. If that comes in the form of “new” 30-series GPUs, remains to be seen.