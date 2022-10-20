TechTech

Nvidia RTX 4070 render shows off Founders Edition cooler

NVIDIA
An RTX 3070 in spaceDexerto

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 has been a hotbed of rumor, and we’ve since got our first-ever look at a leaked render of the upcoming GPU, including more on the Ampere oversupply crisis.

The RTX 4070 is poised to be the undoubtedly popular successor to the well-received RTX 3070. The Ampere card managed to deliver 2080 Ti-like performance in an affordable package. However, according to the latest rumors, the story might be slightly different.

In a video by Moore’s law is Dead, he shows off more details about how the RTX 4080 12GB’s original configuration will not appear as an Nvidia RTX 4070. Their sources also mentioned that the memory configuration might remain the same, however, it may feature fewer CUDA cores than the 4080 12GB.

It’s likely that it may reappear as an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, however, this is purely speculation, and manufacturers currently have no details on any specifications of the RTX 4070 Ti.

A flow-through Founders Edition

The video also showcases fanmade renders, based on images of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Founders Edition cooler. Interestingly, Nvidia has chosen a flow-through design for the cooler, marking a change from the RTX 3070’s dual-fan layout. It also appears that there will be larger fans included, which will allow the cooler to shift more air at a slower RPM, meaning less noise.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 looks a lot like the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, but in a compact two-slot design. A far cry from the RTX 4090’s enormous triple-slot design.

However, it’s likely that we will see more from the Nvidia RTX 4070 next year at CES. We believe that the GPU will be released in early 2023. However, we’re still waiting on more rumors of finalized specifications.

Nvidia throttling Lovelace supply as Ampere overstock continues

Nvidia continues to limit shipments of RTX 40-series stock in order to push people toward purchasing Ampere GPUs. According to Moore’s Law is Dead, Nvidia hopes this crisis will be over by the end of Q1 2023.

The source also states that Ampere cards are still “hopelessly overflowing warehouses”. Nvidia will continue to deploy the strategy until GA102 chips are all sold out. If that comes in the form of “new” 30-series GPUs, remains to be seen.

keep reading

Apex Legends Boreas with logo on top
Apex Legends

Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely

Joe Craven
A plague tale Requiem Amicia and Hugo
Gaming

A Plague Tale Requiem: Can you save the herbalist?

Jessica Filby
Warzone character holding an M13 next to Warzone logo
Call of Duty

Classic Modern Warfare AR is a “cheat code” in Warzone with unique setup

Connor Bennett
loading...