First details of Nvidia RTX 50-series “Blackwell” GPUs leak online

The Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics cards could be coming sooner than you might think, following a series of reports from reputable hardware leaker Kopite7Kimi.

Nvidia’s RTX 50-series graphics cards are beginning to take shape, according to a report from Chiphell forums leaker Panzerlied.

While current details are pretty scarce for Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, the leaker cryptically claimed that there will be several “next generation” chips, followed by the numbers 2,3,5,6, and 7. Videocardz reports that they sought further confirmation from leaker Kopite7Kimi, who stated that the next-gen Blackwell GPUs from Nvidia would be cut down into five different dies: GB202, GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207.

Smaller numbers here denote faster performance, while the top-end cards are usually reserved for “Halo” products the dormant “Titan” graphics cards.

GB204 is missing from the lineup and usually denotes the best “Value” GPU in the stack, a previous example being the AD104 chip, which is used in the RTX 4070. Nvidia surprised everyone with the way that dies were distributed to dedicated graphics cards this generation, and we could potentially see a repeat of this with the RTX 50-series.

RTX 50-series lineup prediction

Dexerto

Here are our pie-in-the-sky predictions for upcoming RTX 50-series graphics cards, and their associated dies, based on Nvidia’s trajectory. Some of these entries might have several GPUs on there, denoting the possibilities.

Die Potential GPU GB202 TITAN / RTX 5090 Ti / RTX 5090 GB203 RTX 5080 Ti/ RTX 5080 GB205 RTX 5070 Ti / RTX 5070 GB206 RTX 5060 Ti / RTX 5060 / RTX 5050 Ti GB207 RTX 5050 / RTX 5030

We’d hope to see a real top-tier card in the lineup, using the biggest, best chip possible, alongside a return to low-end GPUs like the 5050 and a potential RTX 5030 for entry-level users looking to get a step up from integrated graphics performance.

Blackwell might be set for 2025

We could be seeing GPUs from Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture be released in 2025, according to Videocardz. But, despite being several years away from release, Nvidia is already beginning to confirm several of the dies that we can expect to see in its lineup. While this is all simply rumor, the track record from Kopite7Kimi is undeniable, and it’s very likely that we will be seeing brand-new architecture from Nvidia in the coming years. Say, Nvidia, please don’t make us wait years before a new GPU release, where is the 4090 Ti?!