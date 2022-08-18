Intel Arc A580 GPU outperforms Nvidia’s RTX 3050 in leaked benchmarks

Intel’s new GPUs have had middling results, with the new Arc A580 finally showing up in leaked benchmarks to the same lackluster affair.

Intel Alchemist, the first in the company’s lineup of dedicated graphics cards, has not been met with a warm welcome. The A750, A770, and A380 have all seen reveals or even included in in-depth videos from the company.

While the A750 has seemingly been able to keep up with the RTX 3060, Intel has shied away from revealing the performance of the A580, its ‘mid-tier’ card. But, that’s a pretty strong word for how powerful this card actually is. Outside of the A580 being announced, there’s been no public displays of the mid-tier GPU as of yet.

With weeks before its supposed release, it seems the card has been benchmarked in Ashes of the Singularity, an RTS game on PC, which is notorious for DirectX12 benchmarks.

Quickly glancing over it, we can see that it seems Intel is aiming for Nvidia‘s entry-level GPU, the RTX 3050, within this market. That would place the A580 at around $200-$300 price-wise.

However, some are placing it in competition with the 3060, and we’ve already seen comparisons directly from Intel about the A750 taking on that role. It appears that the GPUs might have fallen slightly short of Intel’s initial estimations.

Ashes of the Singularity might not be the best example to use, but for now, it’s all we have, as Intel remains cagey about the GPU. We also have to remember that drivers for the Arc series cards aren’t exactly ready for public consumption, and things could change in the future.

Overall, it seems that the Arc A580 was able to run Ashes of the Singularity’s benchmark at an average of 95FPS, with a low of 78FPS. This was all done at a Minimum preset, 1080p on a non-confirmed Intel CPU (presumably an upcoming 13th generation Raptor Lake CPU).

The recommended specs for the game include 16GB of RAM, a several-year-old Nvidia GTX 970, and an Intel Core i5. Meanwhile, the 3050 performs around the same from looking at the most recent benchmarks, with a lot of the PCs included being bottled necked by older CPUs.

Intel Arc A580 specs