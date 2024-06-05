MSI shows off world’s first “AI display” & it’s basically cheating

MSI shows off the literal game-changing MEG 321URX gaming monitor which uses AI to update players on enemy positions and in-game stats.

MSI has a lot going on at this year’s Computex 2024 tech trade show. The tech giant has already unveiled a brand new iteration of its Claw handheld, the MSI Claw 8 AI+, and has showcased its latest range of motherboards and high-powered desktop PCs.

While MSI may already have its hands busy, that hasn’t stopped it from showing off the world’s first “AI” gaming monitor on the trade show floor. Originally spotted at CES 2024 earlier this year, the MEG 321URX gaming monitor features a new AI-powered tech that can interact with, and even help you cheat, in your favorite games.



Computex 2024 attendees have gotten a closer look at this unique gaming display at the MSI booth on the trade show floor. While impressive enough in its own right, it’s not the 240Hz refresh rate, the 3840 x 2160 resolution, and the fast 0.03m response time of the QD-OLED screen that has everyone talking.

MSI

Instead, the 32-inch MSI gaming monitor’s main attraction is its integrated “AI Sky Sight” technology. The MSI tech utilizes the AI engine of the monitor to scan the game being played and provide the player with additional info, like the positions of enemies on screen.

Described by MSI as the “world’s first true AI gaming monitor”, the MEG 321URX also comes decked out with a built-in ‘Spectrum bar’ with its own RGB lighting. As shown off by images by TwaekTown, the intelligent image recognition powers of the monitor detect stats like your remaining health or ammo in a game, and light up accordingly.

At Computex 2024, the Spectrum bar lighting was shown off while playing Monster Hunter. When the health bar in-game reaches below a set percentage, the RGB LEDs on the display start flashing. The monitor is also rigged to flash as a warning when the quantity of ammo available reaches below 30%.

While these new AI-powered features add a new layer of accessibility, it does open up the MSI display to become a cheater’s go-to monitor. When prompted about this, MSI spoke to TweakTown to insist they were “steering clear of competitive games” which included titles like Valorant and Apex Legends.