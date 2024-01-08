MSI Claw gaming handheld: Everything we know so far

At CES 2024, MSI announced the Claw gaming handheld. We’ve listed everything we know about the device, including specifications and more.

There’s no question that PC gaming handhelds have been gaining popularity over the last few years, with some of the biggest names in tech releasing their own devices to get in on the action. Whether it’s the Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go, nothing beats being able to play your favorite games on the go. Now, MSI is set to release a brand-new handheld, with the release of the MSI Claw.

MSI is more widely recognized for its gaming laptops, but the Claw marks the brand’s first entry into the world of gaming handhelds. Initially teased, and then leaked online, the MSI Claw was officially unveiled for all to see at CES 2024, the world’s largest annual tech tradeshow. In a press release, Eric Kuo, EVP at MSI stated:

“In our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for our users, we aim to address market pain points and dedicate efforts to the handheld space,”

He continued: “We have fine-tuned specific designs tailored exclusively for gamers, debuting our very first handheld, Claw, which redefines the standards in the handheld market.”

If you’re looking for more details about the system, we’ve got all the details we know so far right here.

MSI Claw specifications

Model MSI Claw A1M CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Graphics Intel Arc Memory 16GB LPDDR5 Dual Channel Display size 7-inches Display technology IPS Refresh rate 120Hz Storage slot 1x 2230 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 x 4 Battery 53Whr with 65W fast charging Connectivity 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD 3.0 Charging)

1 x microSD Card Reader

1 x Audio combo jack

1x Power button with Finger Print Sensor

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth v5.4



Audio 2 × 2W Speakers Dimensions 294 (W) x 117(D) x 21.2(H) mm Weight 675g Color Black

The MSI Claw is powered by an Intel Meteor Lake processor, utilizing the power of the Core Ultra 7 155H’s 16 total cores and 22 threads. Alongside its Intel processing power, the Claw benefits from XeSS, with the upscaling technology producing higher frame rates, smoother gameplay, and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.



The handheld is equipped with a 53Whr battery capacity, allowing the MSI Claw to last up to two hours with a full workload, and comes integrated with MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal technology, for better airflow. This branded cooling technology helps cool down the handheld internals, which means no hot hands while gaming.

We suspect that MSI is going to launch several configurations of the device, some of which may also feature different CPU, RAM, and storage specifications.

MSI Claw design

The MSI Claw features a design reminiscent of the ASUS ROG Ally. The upcoming handheld features two analog sticks with RGB a, D-pad, ABXY button layout, and shoulder buttons. There is no trackpad as seen on other handhelds like the Ayaneo Kun, somewhat disappointingly.

Its 7-inch full HD touchscreen display, comes equipped with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. That refresh rate will make it excellent to play smaller or less demanding titles, allowing you to make use of the screen.

The 53Whr battery will allow for around two hours of battery life, which is again, somewhat of a disappointment as newer handhelds are either packing in more battery or being downright more efficient. We’ll just have to wait for independent benchmarks to see just how much the Core Ultra’s efficiency can give you in a handheld form factor.

MSI has not announced pricing, or a direct release date for the Claw gaming handheld. This means that we’re still waiting to see where it will land in the increasingly competitive market. MSI should strike quickly, if it wants to attain any relevance in the handheld space, as the Steam Deck OLED is currently the gamer’s choice, and it also retails for a reasonable price. If MSI chooses to price the Claw too highly or release too late, it could fade into irrelevance almost immediately as it launches.

Intel Arc is the big gamble

The Intel Core Ultra’s Arc graphics are the big question mark we have about this handheld as of the time of writing. The system’s drivers are less mature than those offered by AMD or Nvidia, meaning that compatibility and performance in some titles are yet to be seen. The same goes for performance in certain emulators, should you wish to load them onto your device.

Considering that this might be one of the first gaming handhelds using Intel Arc, we’re tentatively waiting for the benchmarks to arrive to see just how powerful the MSI Claw ends up being.

Stay locked onto this page for more updates on MSI’s new handheld as we gather more details as the devices closes in for launch.

