Counter-Strike 2 devs warn players as AMD Anti-Lag+ triggers VAC bans

Counter-Strike 2 devs have taken to Twitter with a harrowing warning to players using AMD’s Anti-Lag+ feature: Turn it off or risk VAC ban.

With a driver update back in September 2023, AMD revealed their new Anti-Lag+ feature for RDNA 3 graphics cards that helps reduce latency for players of various games.

They’ve since added it to Counter-Strike 2 with the 23.10.1 update, and now the devs have taken to Twitter with a message for users.

If you have a 7000 series AMD gpu, turn off Anti-Lag+ or risk getting a VAC ban by playing the game.

Article continues after ad

Counter-Strike 2 devs warn players about potential bans

Posted on October 13, Counter-Strike 2 shared the update with fans on their Twitter/X account.

Article continues after ad

“AMD’s latest driver has made their “Anti-Lag/+” feature available for CS2, which is implemented by detouring engine dll functions. If you are an AMD customer and play CS2, DO NOT ENABLE ANTI-LAG/+; any tampering with CS code will result in a VAC ban,” they said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Once AMD ships an update we can do the work of identifying affected users and reversing their ban.”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, Valve plans on reversing any bans caused by the use of Anti-Lag+, so players affected by the incident will only be affected temporarily.

This isn’t the first time that AMD’s Graphics Card update has caused a major issue with Counter-Strike 2 players, with the previous 23.9.3 driver update causing crashes for those using the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Article continues after ad

AMD has yet to make a statement regarding the VAC bans, but we’ll be sure to update this article if they do. In the meantime, head over to our Tech section to check out more coverage.