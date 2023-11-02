Alan Wake 2 patch 1.0.8 notes: over 200 technical issues fixed

Alan Wake 2 has a new set of patch notes that help alleviate some of the bugs and performance issues the game has.

The gaming world feels very enamored with Alan Wake 2 right now. The game has been a huge success for Remedy Entertainment, with it even achieving an impressive Metacritic score.

This largely comes from the title’s inventive and subversive story. Remedy has prepared one hell of a trip to Bright Falls and into the Dark Place. However, it’s also fair to say that the game has had issues when it comes to performance and bugs. While it’s still very playable, at launch it certainly had some major technical issues.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Remedy hasn’t wasted any time correcting that. The developer has put out a big patch fixing over 200 issues from the launch build. Here’s what you need to know.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What’s changed in the Alan Wake 2 1.0.8 patch notes

There’s not one big issue that was fixed here, but many smaller ones that should make the game generally much smoother. This can be anything from graphical issues, or debris getting in the way and blocking progress.

Perhaps the biggest fix is for an Echo in the Oceanview Hotel Lobby that wouldn’t align correctly. This was a bug that completely blocked progression through the story, so it’s great to see this all bet fixed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Alan Wake 2 1.0.8 patch notes

Remedy Entertainment

Global

Various localization fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages

Improved localized audio for live-action cinematics

Various audio-related improvements and additional polish

Improved lip sync in some instances

Fixed various graphical issues in the environments

Fixed various minor issues in cinematics

Minor improvements to image aliasing in Performance mode and Xbox Series S

Improved lighting

Fixed lighting bugs in multiple locations

Various UI-related fixes and additional polish

Various gameplay fixes and improvements

Minor gameplay finetuning

Improved auto-aim for specific circumstances

Fixed rare player character animation issues

Fixed various issues in the Case Board

Fixed various map issues

Several conversations failing to trigger and thus blocking progress later have been fixed

Fixed Rose’s dialogue choices, sometimes not being selectable, blocking progress

Fixed a rare issue with Saga’s lines not playing when going to the Sheriff’s Station, blocking progress

Resolved a potential problem in the player getting stuck in a Case Board Tutorial

Fixed exploration rewards for Lighthouse

Mission specific

INVITATION:

Fixed a bug where Saga could get stuck in the environment (“Crazy forest”)

CASEY:

Fixed potential issue with players able to get stuck when falling from ladders

Fixed potential issues with Dark Presence (it remains a threat)

Fixed a rare crash

ZANE’S FILM:

Fixed a bug where Alan could fall through the environment

SCRATCH:

Fixed a bug where Saga could fall through the world

Fixed a bug in where a gate could get locked after reloading a save game, causing the player to get blocked from progressing

Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, the player could end up outside of the game world when opening the map

Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the Lighthouse key could not be picked up

WE SING:

Fixed a bug where Alan could get stuck in the environment

ROOM 665:

Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel Lobby Echo not to align correctly (this one was really annoying; we apologize)

MASKS:

Fixed an issue where if the player performed specific tasks in an unpredictable order, the mission progress could get blocked

DEERFEST:

Fixed an issue (much to Rose’s chagrin) with physics-related props that could block the player in and halt progress

COME HOME:

Fixed an issue where the player, in rare instances, could not exit the radio, TV, or manuscript interact modules.

PC specific