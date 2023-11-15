Microsoft phases out Bing Chat name in full CoPilot AI rebrand

Microsoft is killing off the Bing Chat name in its entirety and is rebranding the GPT-4 powered Chat App to Copilot.

Since launching in early 2023, Bing Chat has offered ChatGPT-like performance through its web interface and addition to Microsoft’s Edge browser.

Microsoft’s latest event, Ignite, took place on November 15, 2023, and brought quite a few new updates to the company’s ecosystem.

One of those updates includes phasing out the Bing Chat name and rebranding the popular chatbot to CoPilot.

Bing Chat is now Microsoft CoPilot

While the branding change was made during the Ignite event, Jordi Ribas, an executive on the Bing team at Microsoft, revealed the changes on Twitter as well.

“Since launching Bing Chat, I’m pleased to share that there have been more than 1 billion prompts. As we work to simplify the user experience across Microsoft products and services, Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise will now simply become Copilot,” he said in the post.

In a reply, he also revealed that the Bing team has rolled out a new domain for the copilot bot, which is very similar to the existing Bing Chat interface.

The name change hasn’t quite taken place across all of their apps just yet, and the existing Bing chat URL still exists at the time of writing.

Edge’s browser plugin has already seen a name change from Bing Chat to Copilot, and Microsoft pushed a preview build of the AI chatbot to users through the Windows 11 23H2 update in early November.

Keep an eye out in the coming days as the company continues to make the change. In the meantime, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.