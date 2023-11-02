Microsoft Copilot AI causes strange desktop issues for multi-monitor users

Microsoft’s Copilot AI is rolling out to users through Windows 11’s 23H2 update, but it’s causing some issues with those running a multi-monitor setup.

After weeks of testing in the developer and canary builds of Windows 11, Microsoft Copilot AI has begun making its way to general users.

Launching with the Windows 11 23H2 update, Copilot AI brings Bing Chat and GPT-4 to the desktop for the first time.

However, it’s causing some strange issues for those using multiple monitors like randomly moving desktop icons and more.

Article continues after ad

Microsoft

Copilot AI is breaking multi-monitor setups

On the known issues page, Microsoft detailed what’s going on with the Copilot app after installing Windows 11’s latest update.

Article continues after ad

“Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview),” they explained.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While Copilot is still in preview, it’s rolling out to all users with the latest update so many people may be affected.

Article continues after ad

Microsoft also revealed that they are working on a resolution, and that Copilot might not be available for those have have recently or are currently being used in a multi-monitor setup.

Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t offer the ability to uninstall Copilot if you’re having issues with it. Luckily, we covered a way to disable it through a single PowerShell command so you can rid your PC of the app.

Article continues after ad

For more news and other viral stories, head over to check out our Tech coverage.