Meta Quest Pro 2 VR headset in development but don’t expect it anytime soon

The first inklings of Meta’s Quest Pro 2 headset have made it out into the wild, and while details are scarce, you shouldn’t expect the headset until at least 2025.

Meta is having a busy year for VR headset launches. With tech moving so quickly, it can be easy to forget the powerful and lightweight Quest Pro which debuted last year. But, with the much more affordable Quest 3 on the market, the new headset will likely attract most VR enthusiasts.

However, it seems that the company has not given up on the idea of a premium, high-end VR headset, especially in the wake of the Apple Vision Pro, which is poised to take over the premium market. VR pundit Brad Lynch reports that a new headset could be in the works, but don’t expect it any time soon.

Quest Pro 2 could land in 2025

Lynch quotes Korean outlet TheElec, which is reporting on-screen technologies used by Meta for its headsets. The Quest Pro 2’s display is allegedly slated to be an LED display made by LG Electronics. However, Lynch alleges that these screens could land in Meta’s headsets in 2025.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also working on RGB Micro-OLED displays for an Apple Vision Pro 2, which is slated for 2027.

The future of VR is incredibly exciting, especially as Micro OLED becomes more common. It just offers a much more immersive experience than traditional LED displays. You’re going to see these becoming more common in AR glasses first, before coming to traditional VR headsets in the future. The Quest Pro 2 will still use LED, with Meta’s Micro OLED tech allegedly not coming until at least 2027. So, you’ll have to wait a little while before it comes to one of their headsets.

