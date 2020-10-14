Marques Brownlee explains why he’s ‘not convinced’ by the iPhone 12 Pro - Dexerto

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has explained why he’s not completely convinced by the new iPhone 12 Pro following Apple’s big October 13 reveal.

During the reveal event, Apple unveiled a number of new products, including the HomePod Mini and new MagSafe accessories, but the star of the show was, of course, the new iPhone 12.

They revealed four new models of the iPhone: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, each with varying specs, sizes and prices to boot.

Naturally, the iPhone 12 Pro (and it’s Pro Max variant) are looked at as the premium options, while the Mini is smaller and cheaper — but Brownlee isn’t fully convinced by the Pro model.

In fact, as he says, it’s not even through any fault of the iPhone 12 Pro itself — but because of what else is on offer.

Though he hasn’t yet been able to get hands-on with the new products, Marques says that the Pro model is actually not all that great in comparison to the standard iPhone 12.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff in here,” he said when talking about the new range of phones. “I like a lot of what they showed. In fact, I think a lot of iPhone 12 is so good that it makes the 12 Pro a little bit less of a convincing buy for me.”

Topic starts at 2:36

Obviously, with four new iPhone models on their way from mid-October, buyers will have various reasons for investing in each. Those who want the biggest screen will opt for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, while those who don’t need as much firepower might look to just the iPhone 12 Mini and its lighter approach.

The standard iPhone 12 is packed full of solid specs and good features — and might, like Brownlee says, render the 12 Pro somewhat useless, for how little improvement it offers. That said, he does also add that he’ll likely opt for the Pro Max version regardless.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to get final verdicts on the new iPhone models, but if Marques’ initial thoughts turn out to be accurate, saving money by opting for the standard iPhone 12 might be the best option.