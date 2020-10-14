 Marques Brownlee explains why he’s ‘not convinced’ by the iPhone 12 Pro - Dexerto
Marques Brownlee explains why he’s ‘not convinced’ by the iPhone 12 Pro

Published: 14/Oct/2020 14:19

by Jacob Hale
Marques Brownlee on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple/YouTube: Marques Brownlee

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has explained why he’s not completely convinced by the new iPhone 12 Pro following Apple’s big October 13 reveal.

During the reveal event, Apple unveiled a number of new products, including the HomePod Mini and new MagSafe accessories, but the star of the show was, of course, the new iPhone 12.

They revealed four new models of the iPhone: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, each with varying specs, sizes and prices to boot.

Naturally, the iPhone 12 Pro (and it’s Pro Max variant) are looked at as the premium options, while the Mini is smaller and cheaper — but Brownlee isn’t fully convinced by the Pro model.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple reveal
Apple
The iPhone 12 Pro might not be worth the extra costs, according to Marques Brownlee.

In fact, as he says, it’s not even through any fault of the iPhone 12 Pro itself — but because of what else is on offer.

Though he hasn’t yet been able to get hands-on with the new products, Marques says that the Pro model is actually not all that great in comparison to the standard iPhone 12.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff in here,” he said when talking about the new range of phones. “I like a lot of what they showed. In fact, I think a lot of iPhone 12 is so good that it makes the 12 Pro a little bit less of a convincing buy for me.”

Topic starts at 2:36

Obviously, with four new iPhone models on their way from mid-October, buyers will have various reasons for investing in each. Those who want the biggest screen will opt for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, while those who don’t need as much firepower might look to just the iPhone 12 Mini and its lighter approach.

The standard iPhone 12 is packed full of solid specs and good features — and might, like Brownlee says, render the 12 Pro somewhat useless, for how little improvement it offers. That said, he does also add that he’ll likely opt for the Pro Max version regardless.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to get final verdicts on the new iPhone models, but if Marques’ initial thoughts turn out to be accurate, saving money by opting for the standard iPhone 12 might be the best option.

Richard Hammond reveals his biggest car regret ever

Published: 14/Oct/2020 13:42

by Kieran Bicknell
Richard Hammond with Ferrari 550
YouTube: DRIVETRIBE

Richard Hammond is a man that lives life on the edge. Former presenter of Top Gear and now host of The Grand Tour alongside Clarkson and May, Hammond’s car history is a rich and varied list, but it turns out there’s one car in particular that he really regrets selling.

As part of a video for DRIVETRIBE, Richard Hammond – along with Harry Metcalfe – was reunited with his old Ferrari 550 Maranello. What was once a dream car for Hammond turned into one of his biggest regrets, as he explained.

Even as the car pulls into the shot, Hammond is already feeling the pain, exclaiming “I don’t want to see it, I don’t want to see it!”

Asked about the first memory that hits him upon seeing the 550 for the first time in years, there was only one answer. “Sadly, I can’t help it… it’s the day I had to get rid of it” said Hammond.

By contrast, Harry (of Harry’s Garage) said his first memory was “the day I bought it” showing the difference between their experiences.

Richard Hammonds Ferrari 550 Maranello
YouTube: DRIVETRIBE
Richard Hammond still has love for his old Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Richard Hammond’s Ferrari 550 Maranello

Hammond reminisces about how he used to park it up, then look back at it and go “is that really mine?” After much discussion about the pros and cons of the 550 as a daily driver, Richard reveals why he had to sell it.

Casting his mind back to Top Gear days, he said after parking up the Ferrari, a colleague pointed out a tiny leak under the car. Unfortunately, since the V12 550 Maranello is so costly to maintain, what ran through his head was “that piece of oil, could signify my utter [financial] ruin!”

Maintenance costs were the least of his issues though, as there were more pressing family matters to attend to. Having moved house from Wales to Buckinghamshire, the Hammond family decided they didn’t like their new home, and moved back to their original Wales house.

Sadly, this meant that Richard owed the landlord of the Buckinghamshire house six months rent, which, in his words, amounted to “what [the 550] was worth… it had to go.”

Revealing he still loves the car, Hammond said “I still love the thing, it has a majesty to it, a might… it’s a beautiful thing!”

Asked if he wants the car left with him instead of going back to auction, his response was “I’m having an extension built at home… do you want to phone my wife? Ugh… I can’t let somebody buy it!”

While it’s unknown if Hammond did buy the car back in the end, he was seemingly conflicted about whether to or not. We imagine if he did end up purchasing the car from the auction, it’s only a matter of time before it’s revealed to the world.

