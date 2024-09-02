MKBHD surprises fans by “taking a break” from YouTube for unexpected reason

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has announced he is taking a short break from YouTube, and may miss a few major tech launches as a result.

MKBHD announced the news in a YouTube video posted on September 1, explaining that it is due to his participation in an international sports competition.

For those who don’t know, MKBHD is also a professional frisbee player. He revealed in the video that he’s been playing the sport for the past 17 years and has been selected to represent Team USA in the World Ultimate Championships (WUC).

WUCs happen every four years, and the US invites about 200 people to try out and then selects around 25 people per team to represent the country. MKBHD said he’s been trying to be selected for WUC for his entire career, and was finally picked for the 2024 tournament.

“I’ve been trying to play for these teams for pretty much my entire Ultimate career; it’s been my big goal.” Brownlee explained.

“I remember right out of high school, I applied for the Junior Worlds U20s, got a tryout, but didn’t make the team. A little after that, I applied for U23s, also got a tryout, but didn’t make that team either,” he said.

MKBHD mentioned he’ll miss a few tech events. With the iPhone 16 dropping on September 9, his review might be a bit delayed. But since the tournament only lasts a week, we might not have to wait too long for more of his videos.

MKBHD is known for his high-quality and in-depth product reviews. The YouTuber made headlines with his critical review of the Humane AI Pin and also faced backlash for his Galaxy Watch Ultra review.