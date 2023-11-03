Apple’s USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are already discounted before Black Friday

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is up for purchase on Amazon for $189.99, the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Apple was forced to ditch the Lightning port and adopt USB-C with the latest iPhone 15 series, which was launched back in September. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple also refreshed the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C.

AirPods Pro 2 are among the best earbuds you can buy, with features like personalized spatial audio, noise cancellation, and MagSafe wireless charging. And now, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale makes them an even more tempting offer, with a $60 discount.

Get the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest price ever

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C normally cost $250, but Amazon has generously cut the price by $60, so you can grab the latest pair for just $189.99. This is the lowest price they’ve been since its launch in 2023.

The new AirPods Pro 2 are the same great premium earbuds that Apple launched last year but with a new USB-C charging port. They also get Adaptive Audio, which combines active noise cancellation (ANC) with Transparency mode to give you the best sound profile.

The new buds and charging case add increased dust resistance (IP54 rating instead of IPX4) and you also get support for 20-bit/48 kHz Lossless Audio with a low latency for the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

Furthermore, you can enjoy up to six hours of use on a single charge, and up to a total of 30 hours with the included charging case. All in all, if you’re in search of a fantastic pair of earbuds that won’t break the bank, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is an excellent choice.

