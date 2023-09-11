LG’s latest TV is a 118-inch monster with a scary price tag to match

The latest TV from LG might never be something you’re able to buy, but the massive mini LED TV is certainly impressive.

TVs come in all shapes and sizes these days, but none are as impressive as LG’s super high-end line of screens. From a rollable TV to their Magnit line, no one really does screens like LG.

The latest from the South Korean company is a 118-inch behemoth, with a similarly scary price tag. Unless you go through their press release, you won’t actually know the Magnit’s price. That’s right, it’s so expensive, you have to “Inquire to buy”.

LG has priced the Magnit at $237,000 and actually recommends a pair of Bang & Olsen Beolab speakers priced at an equally ludicrous $135,000.

You’ll find that even the advertising understands the type of customer this TV will be sold to. Every advertisement doesn’t feature a cramped apartment, but a luxurious mansion.

Those with the cash to shell out for a near quarter-of-a-million dollars for a TV will also be pleased to know that LG has reduced the time for installation to an “impressive minimum of just 90 minutes.”

LG’s enormous TV has lots of modules strung together

To create a screen as large as this, the panel uses mini-LED. This allows LG to line up multiple mini-LED modules together into one cohesive, massive TV.

However, the Magnit doesn’t include wall-mounting options in the price, and you’ll have to fork out some extra money to get it cleanly hung up on the wall. It does come with all the apps you’d expect, though.

Specs-wise, it comes in at 4K resolution and a max brightness of 2000 nits for HDR purposes. For those wanting to game on it, the Magnit does support HDMI 2.1 across its four ports, as well as two USB ports.

It’s not the biggest TV that LG has released, however. The Magnit lineup also has a 136-inch version, costing nearly $300,000. That would make the 118-inch version the “budget” option in the line up.