KSI’s headphones of choice might surprise you

KSI may or may not want to duke it out with Andrew Tate, but his headphones of choice are fairly unusual, as he was rocking the Anker Soundcore Life Q35 wireless headphones at a recent event.

KSI, one of the masterminds behind the popular group, the Sidemen, was seen at a press conference today discussing the option of whether or not he’d be duking it out with controversial figure Andrew Tate. But, also prominent was the branding on the pair of headphones that KSI was wearing.

He appears to be sporting the Anker Soundcore Life Q35 headset in a matte black finish. This discount brand of headphones looks to offer great features at a great price, undercutting similar options on the market like the Sony XM5, or Bose QC45.

Soundcore and KSI appear to have some form of brand deal, with KSI sporting the SoundCore Sport X10s in his latest music video “Not Over Yet”, where the content creator appears to be shadowboxing against water balloons. The video then pans over to a shot of him putting the earbuds in his ears, in the longest product placement shot that we’ve seen in some time.

What headphones does KSI wear?

KSI has been spotted using the Soundcore Life Q35 at press conferences, and the Soundcore Sport X10 in a music video as a part of his brand deal with Anker’s Soundcore sub-brand. While they might not offer the highest-end audio in the world, they do have excellent price-to-performance, in comparison to leading consumer audio brands.

If you’re looking to emulate KSI, then you might want to pick up a pair for yourself, which we’ve linked below. However, they are not suitable for gaming as both pairs only use a Bluetooth connection, so you might want to pick up a proper gaming headset instead if that’s what you’re looking for.

Where to buy KSI’s headphones

Currently, you can get 20% off the KSI-endorsed Q35 headphones at Soundcore’s website using code “WSCP00QNU3“. This expires in 2 days, and 15 hours. You can also get 10% off the Soundcore Sport X10 with “WSCPWPEWOM“, but you’ll want to grab that as soon as you can, as the code expires very soon.

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Headphones: Amazon, Soundcore

Anker Soundcore Sport X10 Earbuds: Amazon, Soundcore

In the meantime, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any updates on the latest from content creator-turned-fighter KSI. But, outside of this brand deal, Soundcore really isn’t a bad brand at all, and they certainly deserve more of a spotlight since they do offer excellent budget audio products.

Next, KSI wants to have a “super fight” vs Conor McGregor, but we suspect that he might be more of a challenge than water balloons.

