Flagship conundrum: Is it best to buy last year’s flagship TV?

Are you looking to buy a new TV but unsure if you should buy the latest flagship or cheap out with last year’s top-end one? You’re not alone.

The market is flooded with a variety of TVs. You have a ton of brands to choose from, and there are a plethora of panel technologies, including OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED to zero in on. If you successfully clear through the maze and lock in on the budget, get ready to make some serious decisions.

Should you shell out a premium for the latest flagship model or get last year’s flagship TV with almost similar features that are lighter on the pocket, too?

Article continues after ad

As a person covering consumer technology goods, I often face this conundrum while suggesting products to people in friends and extended family networks. This is when I weigh the purchase decision based on the parameters below to help make an informed purchase decision.

Article continues after ad

Count the must-have features

With every new iteration, brands introduce new features to help improve your TV viewing experience. While many of these features can be extremely useful for some, these can be nothing more than a gimmick to rest.

For example, additional connectivity ports are helpful for everyone. However, features that improve the gaming experience could have a limited audience. Similarly, if your living room gets a ton of daylight, a TV with anti-glare technology should sit at the top of the priority list. A TV with an anti-glare screen could help reduce reflections, thus dramatically improving your viewing experience.

Article continues after ad

Paying extra for such features when you have a cozy place without unwanted natural or artificial light makes no sense.

Price

LG

The most crucial factor to consider in previous year’s TV is its price. Newer TVs are often priced higher, while older TVs are mostly discounted to help clear the unsold stock. Without a massive technological upgrade, last year’s flagship TV will likely offer similar features and visual experience at a much lower price.

Article continues after ad

Moreover, getting a slightly cheaper TV with almost similar specs and features can leave you with enough money to upgrade the audio output. You can always get one of the best soundbars and pair it with the TV for a cinematic experience.

Article continues after ad

It is not often that you come across breakthrough innovation in the consumer home segment. Brands are required to update their products every year, and most of these new TVs only come with iterative updates. This means updating TVs every year makes little or no sense, especially when they lack innovative features and are costlier because they’re the latest models.

Iterative updates also mean that both TVs are almost at par in terms of technology and features but with minute updates that are mostly visible if you try searching for one.

Samsung

Most brands follow a specific update cycle, meaning the newer variants are introduced after a particular period. For example, both Samsung and LG normally showcase their new TVs in January at the CES every year, and they are gradually introduced to the market in a phased manner.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, keeping track of these updates will give you a fair idea of what to expect. Also, once you know what the brands are cooking, a quick comparison of upcoming features vs. the features available on the existing flagship TVs can be made.

Availability

The stocks of older TVs are generally available compared to the new launches, which are often out of stock or available in limited quantities, resulting in a longer wait time. So, if you want a TV to upgrade the TV in your living room and do not want to wait for the stocks to arrive, last year’s flagship TV could be your best bet.

Article continues after ad

Samsung

So, unless you need bleeding-edge tech and features, it is best to go for the last-generation TV. However, as the above reasons advocate picking up last year’s flagship TV over a new and pricier one, a few things must be kept in mind, like software updates and support.

Article continues after ad

Since the TV is already at least a year old, it will receive fewer software updates than the new one. This works against the logic of future-proofing, and your TV might not get new features once the brand rolls them out.

Limited support

Older TVs are often phased out of the market for new ones. This also means a limited supply of spare parts or after-sale support. Always remember this if you’re picking up a TV older than one generation. A lack of official spare parts results in a reduced life span for your TV.