iPhone fans shocked after user reveals someone paid to have phone destroyed

An iPhone user on Reddit says that someone paid them to destroy the iPhone 6 they were trying to sell through Facebook Marketplace.

With apps like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and Mercari, selling your old phones has never been easier.

One Redditor, though, shared a unique request from someone on Facebook Marketplace on the iPhone subreddit that has left some readers shocked.

“A couple years ago, some guy on marketplace paid me over $350 total to send him videos of me destroying an iPhone,” the OP said.

According to screenshots, someone messaged the seller through the listing, and instead of asking to buy the iPhone 6 for sale — asked for videos of it being destroyed instead.

“If I paid you 75 would you crush it?” the user asked — prompting the seller to ask why they wanted it crushed.

“Cuz it’s satisfying and I wanna bless you and let you take some anger out,” the person replied.

The screenshots show the result of the phone being damaged as well as payment transactions showing the user getting a total of $293.26 from the same person.

Users took to the comments to share their thoughts on the interaction as well.

“New business opportunity. Web site where people can tip you to destroy electronics in whatever ways they desire,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Hydraulic press channel exists to crush stuff and people love it. I am not surprised at all by this.”

“No way would I do this, I’d rather sell the phone if working or recycle it!!! This is such a waste!,” a third user argued.