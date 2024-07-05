Apple’s newest smart-home device is poised to have iPhone-level power

Apple is rumored to be working on a new smart home device, and a new leak reveals crucial details about this upcoming piece of tech.

While Apple is busy prepping for the upcoming iPhone 16 launch, the company is also working on a mysterious smart home accessory.

According to a report by MacRumors, this device will blend an iPad and a HomePod speaker. Details about this device were found in the code references with a device identifier “HomeAccessory17,1.”

Based on our knowledge, this code reference suggests that this device will have the A18 Bionic chipset under the hood.

Interestingly, this is the same chipset likely to power the entire iPhone 16 lineup. The code reference also suggests this smart display will run a fork of Apple’s tvOS.

Article continues after ad

This new version of the operating system has been spotted already. It will likely be called homeOS and may debut with this new device.

Article continues after ad

We’ve already heard that Apple is readying a new AI-powered smart robot-like device. In one of the reports by Bloomberg’s Apple analyst Mark Gurman, he said Apple is preparing an Amazon Echo Show-like smart speaker with an iPad-like display attached to it.

Dexerto

Gurman mentioned that this device will have a camera for FaceTime calls and work like a hub for smart home product.

While the above leaks corroborate, the most exciting part is the presence of the A18 bionic chipset. Though such a powerful chip would be overkill for a smart home display cum speaker, unless Apple wants to add Apple Intelligence features to this device.

Article continues after ad

Even the MacRumors report says that this, “ HomeAccessory device would have the power for Apple Intelligence.”

In one of his newsletters, Gurman mentioned that Apple would heavily focus on smart home and lifestyle products in 2024. This started with the introduction of the OLED iPad Pro, and the upcoming HomePod revamp will only extend it further.

Article continues after ad

That said, we’ll have to wait till Apple’s fall event to get official details about these new devices.